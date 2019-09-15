Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given a $10.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 163.85% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.54 million, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.48. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. Analysts predict that Celsius will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Celsius by 242.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 211,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 51.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 81,608 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Celsius by 39.7% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 139,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

