Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.60. Celsius shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 13,125 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The firm has a market cap of $207.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 164,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celsius by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

