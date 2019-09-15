CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,883 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at $18,282,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

EBR stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

