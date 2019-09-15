Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) has been given a $29.00 target price by research analysts at Compass Point in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $29.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,277. The firm has a market cap of $828.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $30.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo bought 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at $226,674.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul K. Yonamine bought 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $255,790.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,790.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $23,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,384,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after buying an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 453,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 147,177 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

