Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in August

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,917,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 3,142,600 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

In related news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,575,000 after acquiring an additional 569,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,577,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,072,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 791.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 620,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5,240.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after acquiring an additional 553,435 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GTLS traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $70.17. 356,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,317. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

