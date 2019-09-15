Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $124.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. 565,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,099. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

