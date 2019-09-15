Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares in the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. 565,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.