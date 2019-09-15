Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHEF. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,327. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.