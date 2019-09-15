Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,292. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.46. 50,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,690. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPK. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

