Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNET stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,804. Chinanet Online has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative return on equity of 59.94% and a negative net margin of 11.13%.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

