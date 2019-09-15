Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Set at $86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) received a $86.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $71.98. 2,580,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,320,053.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $783,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

