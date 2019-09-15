CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Short Interest Update

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,522,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 10,046,700 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 871,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

NYSE:CCC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.17. 1,050,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,514,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,873,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 13.79% of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

