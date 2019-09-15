Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.44.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 41.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after purchasing an additional 475,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after purchasing an additional 417,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,916,000 after purchasing an additional 382,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.68. 675,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cintas has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $270.36. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.23.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

