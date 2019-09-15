Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.03. 11,615,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,791,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,259. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

