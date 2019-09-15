Clams (CLAM) Price Reaches $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Clams has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Clams has a market cap of $13.16 million and $9,048.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00033791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bitsane, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clams alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00010839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Clams

Clams (CLAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,399,619 coins and its circulating supply is 3,772,087 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitsane, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.