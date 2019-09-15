Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd (ASX:CWY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $2.01. Cleanaway Waste Management shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 8,619,876 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.26.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cleanaway Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Cleanaway Waste Management news, insider Vikas (Vik) Bansal 2,060,153 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Cleanaway Waste Management (ASX:CWY)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. Its Solids segment offers collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, and construction and demolition waste; medical and washroom services; resource recovery and recycling facilities; and commodities trading, secure product destruction, and quarantine treatment services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanaway Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.