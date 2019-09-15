ClearPoll Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $269,013.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

