Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,058,900 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 9,927,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,218 shares in the company, valued at $270,583.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Mikulich purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 681.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 104.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colony Capital by 108.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNY. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE CLNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,364. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colony Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

