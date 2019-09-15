ColossusXT (COLX) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 25% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $1,119.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00868723 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001817 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,519,899,815 coins and its circulating supply is 11,478,857,988 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.