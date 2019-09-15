Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 82,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP John M. Oakey III sold 20,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffery Richard Cantrell sold 34,275 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $271,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,908 shares of company stock valued at $14,809.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESXB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

