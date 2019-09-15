Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

CTBI opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $752.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.33 per share, with a total value of $39,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,752,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

