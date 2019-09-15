Comparing US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and HF Foods Group (NYSE:HFFG)

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of US Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of US Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62% US Foods 1.63% 14.15% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HF Foods Group and US Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A US Foods 0 3 3 0 2.50

US Foods has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given US Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HF Foods Group and US Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.42 $6.35 million N/A N/A US Foods $24.18 billion 0.38 $407.00 million $2.03 20.78

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than HF Foods Group.

Summary

HF Foods Group beats US Foods on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

