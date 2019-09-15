Compass Point Analysts Give Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) a $53.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 54,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $50.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

