Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.16. 62,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

