ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Gap Down to $56.35

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $56.35. ConocoPhillips shares last traded at $57.63, with a volume of 263,851 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.