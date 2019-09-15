Contents Protocol (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $171,629.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contents Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.19 or 0.04570331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,783,592,023 tokens. The official website for Contents Protocol is contentsprotocol.io. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol.

Buying and Selling Contents Protocol

Contents Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contents Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contents Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.