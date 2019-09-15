CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Short Interest Down 7.7% in August

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $6.60 target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. 112,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05. CooTek has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 25.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

