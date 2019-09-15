Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Copa alerts:

Shares of Copa stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.59. 463,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.74. Copa has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $113.62. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.