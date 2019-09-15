CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 332,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CRVL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 111,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. CorVel has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $150.14 million during the quarter.

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CorVel by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CorVel by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorVel by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CorVel by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

