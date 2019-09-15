Covalent Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Covalent Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,890 shares during the quarter. Nextdecade accounts for about 1.2% of Covalent Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nextdecade worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextdecade during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdecade by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 208,804 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextdecade alerts:

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Nextdecade Corp has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm has a market cap of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of -0.26.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Nextdecade Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.