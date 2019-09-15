Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BREW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

BREW traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the second quarter worth $440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $2,092,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

