Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Short Interest Update

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 621,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 187.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC traded up $5.83 on Friday, reaching $481.05. The stock had a trading volume of 62,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,378. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $356.12 and a 12-month high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $463.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.36. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

