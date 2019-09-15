Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brightsphere Investment Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $928.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 214.61% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

In related news, insider Guang Yang bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,353,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after acquiring an additional 377,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,603,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after acquiring an additional 118,443 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,420,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 566,370 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

