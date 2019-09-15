Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,724 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.50% of Crescent Point Energy worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 98.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 143.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,945,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,728,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 840,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,465,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 855,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 2,881,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,046. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

