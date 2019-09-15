Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,795 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. were worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 97,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

