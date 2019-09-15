Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Update

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 402,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 97,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,540. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.