Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.39

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and traded as high as $7.88. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1,164 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.