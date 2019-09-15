CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 224,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.92. 76,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,257. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,589,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 473,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 148,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

