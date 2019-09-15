Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. AJO LP increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,064.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 466,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,820,000 after buying an additional 426,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,551,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 691.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 187,246 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,604,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.48. 181,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.92. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $141.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In related news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

