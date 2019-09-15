Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

CWK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 403,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,504. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 65.65. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

