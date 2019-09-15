Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,665,100 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 6,329,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total transaction of $8,600,261.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $95.83 and a 12 month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

