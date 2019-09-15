Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86, 109,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 558,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DARE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

