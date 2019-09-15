DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 37 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter worth $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. 45,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,329. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $83.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.41 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.