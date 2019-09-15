Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,435,400 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 6,007,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.32 per share, for a total transaction of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 864,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million. Analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.