Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

Maxim Group set a $55.00 price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.73.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 864,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,194. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $344.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.27 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,977.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $3,091,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $297,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $512,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $80,940,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $24,727,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

