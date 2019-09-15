DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 723,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 783,900 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,586. DavidsTea has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 17.25%.

About DavidsTea

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

