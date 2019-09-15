Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 422,512 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $60.01. 4,142,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

