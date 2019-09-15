Dent Achieves Market Cap of $33.03 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, Bitbns and HitBTC. Dent has a market cap of $33.03 million and $306,058.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.51 or 0.01157267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00087823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Fatbtc, Coinrail, Allbit, Bitbns, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, WazirX, FCoin, LATOKEN, Liquid, Lykke Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.