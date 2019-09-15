Detour Gold (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.23

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and traded as high as $15.65. Detour Gold shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 33,092 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. GMP Securities cut Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Detour Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02.

Detour Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRGDF)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

