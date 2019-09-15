Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.53 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE DB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.45. 6,903,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -845.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,555,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,242,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,458 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 192.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 1,062.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 920,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 841,391 shares during the period. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.